$10M Indorama Bid Set As Stalking Horse For M&G W.Va. Site

Law360, Wilmington (January 19, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- An affiliate of global petrochemical giant Indorama Ventures on Friday won Delaware bankruptcy court approval to serve as stalking horse bidder for M&G Polymers LLC’s West Virginia plastics plant, with a $10 million offer that also covers the company’s Ohio research site.



Judge Brendan L. Shannon also approved a $5 million debtor-in-possession loan offered by Indorama under terms that will allow the loan to remain in place even if another buyer outbids Indorama for the properties.



Sale of M&G Polymers’ assets — part of a larger, $1.2...

To view the full article, register now.