Cornell, Life Tech Must Arbitrate IP Settlement Fight

By Dani Kass

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:22 PM EST) -- Cornell University must arbitrate its claim that Life Technologies Corp. tricked it into settling a suit accusing a third company of infringing their DNA and RNA sequencing patents, a Delaware federal magistrate judge said Friday.

Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge said the 2010 licensing agreement between the parties requires disputes to be handled in either mediation or arbitration, as argued by Life Tech. Cornell had provided a series of arguments claiming the arbitration clause is invalid, but the judge overruled those.

Cornell, alongside Life...
Case Information

Case Title

Cornell University et al v. Illumina Inc.


Case Number

1:10-cv-00433

Court

Delaware

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Leonard P. Stark

Date Filed

May 24, 2010

