Cornell, Life Tech Must Arbitrate IP Settlement Fight

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 4:22 PM EST) -- Cornell University must arbitrate its claim that Life Technologies Corp. tricked it into settling a suit accusing a third company of infringing their DNA and RNA sequencing patents, a Delaware federal magistrate judge said Friday.



Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Mary Pat Thynge said the 2010 licensing agreement between the parties requires disputes to be handled in either mediation or arbitration, as argued by Life Tech. Cornell had provided a series of arguments claiming the arbitration clause is invalid, but the judge overruled those.



Cornell, alongside Life...

