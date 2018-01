Privacy Group of the Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360, New York (January 30, 2018, 4:35 PM EST) -- The privacy team at Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP swatted away a massive data breach suit against a government background check contractor while helping longtime clients Uber and Facebook fend off data security disputes, remaining a go-to firm for tech giants in behind-the-scenes cybersecurity matters and landing it a spot on Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



A deep bench of former cybercrime prosecutors — including former CIA General Counsel Caroline Krass, who joined the firm in January 2017 — does much of its work out...

