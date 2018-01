Fed’s Bank Regulator Wants To ‘Tailor’ Dodd-Frank Rules

Law360, Washington (January 19, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve’s first-ever vice chair for supervision called Friday for a rethinking of Dodd-Frank Act bank regulations to make them more transparent and efficient, specifically calling for “tailoring” approaches for individual banks.



With the 2008 financial crisis in the past and the reforms it spawned now nearly a decade old, board of governors member Randal K. Quarles told the American Bar Association’s Banking Law Committee that this is “an eminently natural and expected time to step back and assess those efforts,” and make banking rules...

