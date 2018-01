Gigamon Investors Seek Appraisal Of $1.6B Elliott Purchase

Law360, Wilmington (January 19, 2018, 9:25 PM EST) -- A group of funds advised by Water Island Capital LLC launched a petition in Delaware Chancery Court late Thursday to appraise its stock in network technology company Gigamon Inc. now that its $1.6 billion acquisition by Elliott Management Corp. and the Qatari government's investment arm has closed.



The funds, which include the Arbitrage Fund and the Active Portfolios Multi-Manager Alternative Strategies Fund, are seeking appraisal of their shares that were valued at $38.50 apiece when the deal to acquire Gigamon and take it private closed in...

