Capital Markets Group Of The Year: Skadden

By Chuck Stanley

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2018, 5:14 PM EST) -- Over the last year, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP showcased its global reach, deep resources and innovative approach to capital markets, re-imagining the IPO for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings’ $690 million offering and implementing a unique mandatory call feature for notes related to DuPont’s $2 billion offering, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360’s 2017 Capital Markets Groups of the Year.

Over the past 12 months, Skadden has counseled public and private companies, investment banks, private equity firms, government entities and other...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular