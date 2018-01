Del. Becomes Latest To Sue Pharmas Over Opioid Crisis

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- Delaware on Friday sued a slew of opioid makers, distributors and pharmacies, seeking to hold them to account for their roles in creating an opioid addiction crisis that was declared a nationwide public health emergency in October.



The suit was filed in state court by Delaware Attorney General Matthew Denn and targets pharma companies including Purdue Pharma Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; national distributors including McKesson Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc.; and pharmacy chains CVS Health Corp. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.



The suit alleges that...

