Judge Wants To Hear Dueling Va. Coal Mine Pollution Suits

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 5:22 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday refused to nix dueling suits between Red River Coal Co. and environmental groups over alleged coal mine pollution, saying he has jurisdiction to determine whether Red River has violated the Clean Water Act.



The citizen suit filed by the Sierra Club, Appalachian Voices and Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, which followed a 60-day notice of intent to sue, accuses Red River of flouting the CWA, the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act and related regulations and permits stemming from discharges at...

