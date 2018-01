Puerto Rico Hands Over Info On Accounts With $7B Stash

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- Officials of Puerto Rico on Friday unveiled a summary of account balances for the debt-ridden territory's various instrumentalities and touted a push for more transparency, amid heightened scrutiny over the recent discovery of nearly $7 billion in undisclosed funds stashed in government bank accounts.



Facing a panel of financial professionals appointed by the U.S. government to oversee Puerto Rico’s landmark debt overhaul, the head of the territory’s fiscal advisory agency, known as AAFAF, said that his team is hard at work to improve controls over governmental...

