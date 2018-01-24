The Challenges Of Hybrid Financing In Private Equity
By “hybrid,” practitioners mean a fund financing that would be set up at the outset of a fund and would be backed first by the investors’ subscription commitments to the fund (as a traditional subscription line) and then, when the fund portfolio is being built up and the investors' commitments are being funded, by the assets purchased by...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login