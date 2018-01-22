15 Minutes With The Jacksonville Jaguars' General Counsel

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 1:53 PM EST) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the New England Patriots in Sunday's AFC championship game, ending the NFL team's season before Super Bowl LII. Aside from both the on-field and off-field performances that helped the football organization advance through the playoffs, the franchise's general counsel, Cassie Sadowitz, said she is proud of the organization's ability to disrupt what she called the traditional NFL team culture.



The Jaguars, she said, have been able to push the limits in ways other teams have not, by last year opening an...

To view the full article, register now.