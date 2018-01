Justices Asked To Weigh Patentability Of Natural Processes

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Federal Circuit decision invaliding three patents on cardiovascular disease tests for claiming patent-ineligible laws of nature, saying that the decision conflicts with the high court’s Mayo ruling and wrongly interprets Section 101 of the Patent Act.



In a 51-page petition filed Jan. 16, lawyers for the clinic argued that the panel’s June decision "dramatically undermine[s] research and innovation in life sciences and laboratory medicine,” adding that district courts are invalidating too many patents...

To view the full article, register now.