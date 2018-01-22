Clashing Marijuana Laws Create Insurer Anxiety

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 11:06 AM EST) -- As the majority of U.S. states move toward various degrees of legalization, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level. This dichotomy challenges courts to evaluate the validity of contracts, including insurance policies, where the subject matter is legal under state law but illegal under federal law. Arizona and Michigan are the latest states to join Hawaii, Colorado and California in demonstrating how courts may deal with this issue in coming years.



Following our last article concerning (re)insurance issues arising from the burgeoning legalized marijuana industry in...

To view the full article, register now.