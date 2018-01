CFPB Acting Head Insists He's Not Out To Destroy Bureau

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 5:37 PM EST) -- Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who is leading the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on a temporary basis despite a court challenge from the bureau's deputy director, insisted Friday that he is not trying to destroy the federal watchdog from within.



Mulvaney, who has been serving as the CFPB’s acting director since Nov. 24, told reporters at a White House briefing ahead of a potential government shutdown that he fully intends to have the bureau continue policing financial markets for fraud and abuse....

