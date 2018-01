Ex-Dentons Atty Charged In Extortion Plot Gets 5 Months

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 4:08 PM EST) -- A former Dentons associate arrested on felony extortion charges for allegedly downloading confidential information from the firm and threatening to release it unless the firm paid $210,000 was sentenced by a California federal judge to five months in prison on Monday, months after agreeing to plead guilty to a misdemeanor.



Prosecutors say Michael Potere, who entered a plea agreement in October, intentionally downloaded the confidential firm information — including financials — without authorization and threatened to leak them unless he was paid $210,000 and given a piece...

