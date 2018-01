What Daubert Means For Product Liability Cases In Missouri

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 1:03 PM EST) -- In March 2017, Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed House Bill 153, which amended Mo. Rev. Stat. § 490.065, and effectively adopted the Daubert standard for Missouri cases, effective in August 2017. As a result, Missouri now follows similar guidelines to those applied in federal courts and the majority of other state courts for expert evidence.[1]



HB 153 establishes a four-factor standard:



The expert’s scientific, technical or specialized knowledge will help the trier of fact to understand the evidence or to determine a fact in issue; The...

