FTC OKs 7-Eleven's $3.3B Bid For Sunoco Portfolio With Fixes

Law360, New York (January 19, 2018, 9:38 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Friday signed off on a $3.3 billion deal that would let 7-Eleven's parent company acquire nearly 1,100 gas stations from Sunoco LP on the condition that nearly 60 stores stay with or move to Sunoco.



Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd., which owns the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, agreed to make changes to the transaction in order to get permission to add a portfolio from Sunoco to its holdings.



Without the fixes, the transaction would have led to less competition in...

