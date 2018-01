Fla. Gov. Appoints State Agency's GC To Appeals Court

Law360, Miami (January 19, 2018, 9:35 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Rick Scott on Friday appointed the general counsel of the Florida Department of Management Services to a seat on the bench of the Second District Court of Appeal.



Scott announced the appointment of J. Andrew “Drew” Atkinson, 44, who leads the legal team at the business arm of the Florida government and serves as liaison to the governor's general counsel, to the appeals court bench.



Other than a period between 2011 and 2013 in private practice at Broad & Cassel LLP, Atkinson's career has...

