Environmental Group Of The Year: Beveridge & Diamond

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 1:29 PM EST) -- Beveridge & Diamond PC helped a variety of clients at the local and national level last year, including assisting a city in striking down a biosolids ban and helping to monitor Volkswagen’s compliance with its emissions settlement, earning it a spot on Law360’s 2017 Environmental Practice Groups of the Year.



Beveridge represents a range of industries on environmental matters, helping clients pursue litigation and providing strategic advice. Kathryn E. Szmuszkovicz, a principal who serves on the management committee, said that the firm continued its work on...

To view the full article, register now.