DOJ Wants Antitrust Case Against Hospital To Forge Ahead

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:53 PM EST) -- The Justice Department on Sunday urged a Michigan federal court not to pause an antitrust case against a Michigan hospital that it says agreed with other hospitals not to advertise in each other's territories, after the company said it needs more time to explore a settlement.



Henry Ford Allegiance Health, formerly known as W.A. Foote Memorial Hospital, filed a motion on Friday for a continuance of the trial date, which is scheduled for March 6, saying it was arranging settlement discussions with DOJ leadership. The Justice...

To view the full article, register now.