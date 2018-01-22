Amid Uproar FCA Eyes Wider Access To Bank Dispute Service

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 11:45 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority on Monday proposed widening access for small and medium-sized companies to a resolution service for disputes between businesses and lenders, days after calls in the U.K. Parliament for sweeping reforms.



The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed changing its rules to give the Financial Ombudsman Service new responsibility for handling disputes between small and medium-sized businesses and their financial institutions. (AP) The FCA’s plan would let more small and medium-sized businesses take disputes to the Financial Ombudsman Service, a move the agency said would...

To view the full article, register now.