UK Judge Calls Out RSA Insurance For Not Using Plain Terms

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 4:40 PM GMT) -- A U.K. High Court judge on Friday sided with a pool company seeking to claw repair costs back from RSA Insurance Group under two policies of indemnity insurance, calling the insurer’s wording in the contracts “ambiguous” and difficult to interpret.



At the center of Euro Pool PLC’s claim were mitigation works carried out by the company after it faced a series of problems at several swimming pool sites concerning movable floors, which vary the water depth for different activities, and “boom systems” that divide a pool...

