Securities Industry Warns Of Voided Contracts Post-Brexit

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 2:47 PM GMT) -- The status of about a quarter of uncleared over-the-counter derivative contracts in the U.K. and the European Union, amounting to around £26 trillion ($36.2 trillion), could be disrupted when the U.K. leaves the EU unless governments act, a top securities industry group warned on Monday.



The Association for Financial Markets in Europe urged policymakers and regulators to seal a transition agreement to keep a “cliff edge” Brexit from casting financial contracts into a legal limbo.



“Impairment to the servicing of these contracts could disrupt market functioning...

