Pensions To Face More Scrutiny On Fee Reduction Requests

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 5:15 PM GMT) -- The U.K. state-backed pension compensation fund has ramped up the scrutiny it applies before agreeing to reduce the levies that schemes pay to help support the service, the fund's executive director said Friday.



Retirement savings schemes hoping for a reduction that exceeds £100,000 ($139,439) to their annual payment to the Pension Protection Fund will need to submit more evidence that they have a guarantor in place in case they go bust, David Taylor told Law360.



The fund awards the reductions where it is convinced that a...

To view the full article, register now.