Investment Firms Get More Leeway To Bank Client Funds

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 5:50 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority on Monday more than tripled the number of days banks can hold client funds for investment firms, after investment managers complained they were being handcuffed by the old 30-day limit.



The financial services watchdog put out final rules that would extend the period that firms would be permitted to deposit a proportion of client money in an unbreakable deposit — where investment firms direct funds en route to investment — to up to 95 days. The rule took immediate effect on...

