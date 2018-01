RBS Beats UK Misselling Case Over 'Toxic' Swaps Deal

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 8:10 PM GMT) -- A High Court judge freed the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC on Monday from an interest rate swaps case brought by a private jet charter company, rejecting claims that bank employees behaved dishonestly or misled the firm during negotiations that led to a "toxic" derivatives contract.



London Executive Aviation Ltd. had claimed that employees at RBS deceived its senior executives about the risks associated with two interest rate swaps, and breached their fiduciary duty when they hatched a plan to secure what the charter company called...

