UK Insurers Face 175% Levy Hike For Compensation Scheme

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 5:41 PM GMT) -- General insurers may have to pay 175 percent more in total levies to the U.K.’s bankruptcy compensation scheme in the levy year starting in July than they did the previous year, the scheme revealed Friday in its latest budget plans.



While the industry paid £32 million ($45 million) toward the Financial Services Compensation Scheme in levy year 2017-2018, this is expected to soar to £88 million for the following year, the scheme said in the newly released documents.



A spokeswoman for the scheme cautioned on Monday...

