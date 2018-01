Debevoise Guides AIG’s $5.56B Deal For Validus

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 6:31 PM GMT) -- AIG said Monday it will pay $5.56 billion to acquire Bermuda-headquartered insurer and asset manager Validus Holdings Ltd. as the insurance giant looks to expand after shedding its status as a systemically important financial institution.



Guided by a team from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, AIG will pay $68 for each Validus share, representing a premium of approximately 46 percent to Validus’ Jan. 19 closing share price. AIG said the deal will allow it to grow in the insurance, reinsurance and asset management space, adding complementary offerings...

