Elliott, PE Firms Invest $2.5B In FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy said that investors Elliott Management Corp., Bluescape Energy, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Zimmer Partners LP contributed. The investment will help form a restructuring working group that will advise management regarding the restructuring of FirstEnergy Solutions, in the event the company files for bankruptcy.
"We are pleased that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login