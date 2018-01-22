Elliott, PE Firms Invest $2.5B In FirstEnergy

By Darcy Reddan

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 2:33 PM EST) -- Energy provider FirstEnergy Corp. said Monday that it has received a $2.5 billion investment, part of which will be used to form an executive team in charge of restructuring should one of its subsidiaries seek bankruptcy.

FirstEnergy said that investors Elliott Management Corp., Bluescape Energy, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Zimmer Partners LP contributed. The investment will help form a restructuring working group that will advise management regarding the restructuring of FirstEnergy Solutions, in the event the company files for bankruptcy.

"We are pleased that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular