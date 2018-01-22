Elliott, PE Firms Invest $2.5B In FirstEnergy

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 2:33 PM EST) -- Energy provider FirstEnergy Corp. said Monday that it has received a $2.5 billion investment, part of which will be used to form an executive team in charge of restructuring should one of its subsidiaries seek bankruptcy.



FirstEnergy said that investors Elliott Management Corp., Bluescape Energy, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Zimmer Partners LP contributed. The investment will help form a restructuring working group that will advise management regarding the restructuring of FirstEnergy Solutions, in the event the company files for bankruptcy.



"We are pleased that...

