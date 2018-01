High Court Will Hear La. Frog Habitat Fight Over ESA Powers

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 1:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a timber company's bid to overturn a 2016 Fifth Circuit ruling that upheld the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's decision to declare 1,500 acres of private property in Louisiana a refuge for an endangered frog species even though the species does not live there.



Weyerhaeuser Co. asked the Supreme Court to hear the case in July, arguing that when the FWS designated timberland in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana, as “critical habitat” under the Endangered Species Act that could...

