IP Group Of The Year: Hughes Hubbard

Law360, New York (January 26, 2018, 3:19 PM EST) -- Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP scored a win for TC Heartland LLC this year in a major patent case that overturned 30 years of established precedent and marked an integral landmark in patent litigation history, landing the firm a spot among Law360’s 2017 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year.



In its May decision, the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a Federal Circuit rule that essentially allowed patent owners to file infringement suits anywhere a defendant does business, in a ruling that substantially narrowed the venues where a...

