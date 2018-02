IP Group Of The Year: Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (February 5, 2018, 4:13 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP’s intellectual property group litigated on behalf of the world’s biggest tech giants over the last year, including Alphabet Inc.’s self-driving car company Waymo in the pending Waymo v. Uber case, securing them a spot among Law360’s Intellectual Property Groups of the Year.



With approximately 300 attorneys in the group and 775 in offices around the world, the firm’s global reach and deep bench of “top-notch talent” distinguishes the team among others, practice group Co-Chair Sean Pak told Law360.



“We’re the...

