IRS Gets Settlement With Conservative Group Approved

Law360, Los Angeles (January 22, 2018, 4:14 PM EST) -- A District of Columbia federal judge on Sunday approved a settlement between the IRS and a conservative advocacy group over allegations that the government discriminated and used political bias to determine whether the group could receive tax-exempt status.



In the settlement with Houston-based True the Vote Inc., the Internal Revenue Service admitted wrongdoing and apologized for its actions.



“Disparate treatment of taxpayers based solely on the taxpayers' names, any lawful positions the taxpayers espouse on any issues or the taxpayer's associations or perceived associations with a...

To view the full article, register now.