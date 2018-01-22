Brynwood Nabs $649M For Largest Fund To Date

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:07 PM EST) -- Brynwood Partners said Monday its latest private equity fund took in $649 million in commitments to break the Connecticut-headquartered firm’s record as the largest in its 34-year history.



The firm said it will use the new fund, called Brynwood Partners VIII LP, to make controlling investments in lower middle-market companies that operate in the consumer sector. Brynwood said the commitments for Brynwood VIII came from both new and existing sources, but did not disclose any specific contributors.



The firm has a history of investing in food...

