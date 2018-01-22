Brynwood Nabs $649M For Largest Fund To Date
The firm said it will use the new fund, called Brynwood Partners VIII LP, to make controlling investments in lower middle-market companies that operate in the consumer sector. Brynwood said the commitments for Brynwood VIII came from both new and existing sources, but did not disclose any specific contributors.
The firm has a history of investing in food...
