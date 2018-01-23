Osborne Clarke Snags Squire Patton PE Partner In London

By Najiyya Budaly

Law360, London (January 23, 2018, 5:12 PM GMT) -- Osborne Clarke has picked up an experienced private equity partner for its London team, the second partner it has lured away from Squire Patton Boggs LLP in the last four months. 

Alistair Francis, who joined the firm Monday, specializes in private equity and mergers and acquisitions. His practice covers industries ranging from technology and retail to media.

Francis’ experience at Squire Patton focused on general corporate work which progressively centered on private equity, but his new role at Osborne Clarke will be “more focused,” he told Law360...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular