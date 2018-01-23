Osborne Clarke Snags Squire Patton PE Partner In London
Alistair Francis, who joined the firm Monday, specializes in private equity and mergers and acquisitions. His practice covers industries ranging from technology and retail to media.
Francis’ experience at Squire Patton focused on general corporate work which progressively centered on private equity, but his new role at Osborne Clarke will be “more focused,” he told Law360...
