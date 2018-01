FDIC Nominee To Face Senate Questions But Little Opposition

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2018, 7:05 PM EST) -- Jelena McWilliams is likely to face questions about her views on tools to wind down failing giant financial institutions and a host of other issues at her Tuesday confirmation hearing, but her bid to lead the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is expected to proceed without a hitch, experts say.



Despite only directly overseeing smaller banks rather than their big national competitors, the FDIC is a key player in financial regulation because it is now responsible for winding down the biggest financial holding companies in an emergency...

To view the full article, register now.