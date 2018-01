Clock For State Claims Stops In Federal Court, Justices Say

Law360, Washington (January 22, 2018, 1:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held Monday that bringing state claims in federal court stops the clock on the statute of limitations for those claims, handing a victory to a fired D.C. health inspector attempting to sue the city for gender discrimination and retaliation.



Splitting 5-4, the court ruled that statutes of limitations for state claims are suspended while those claims are pending in federal court, a pro-plaintiff interpretation of the federal supplemental jurisdiction statute.



The case, Artis v. District of Columbia, deals with the tolling mechanism...

