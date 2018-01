Fed. Circ. Says Chinese Solar Cells Hurt US Producers

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld rulings by the U.S. Court of International Trade and the U.S. International Trade Commission that imports of solar cells from China harmed U.S. producers, according to an opinion issued by the appeals court.



In a relatively rare precedential Federal Circuit trade ruling, a three-judge panel rejected arguments made by Changzhou Trina Solar Energy Co. Ltd. and other Chinese manufacturers of solar cells that the ITC lacked substantial evidence to back up its determination that U.S. producers would have been better...

