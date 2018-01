SFO Front-Runner Takes Promotion At Kingsley Napley

Law360, London (January 22, 2018, 6:27 PM GMT) -- A veteran Kingsley Napley LLP white collar crime lawyer who was seen as a candidate for the next head of the Serious Fraud Office will stay at the firm after being promoted to senior partner effective May 1, the firm said on Monday.



Stephen Parkinson will succeed Jane Keir, the firm's first female senior partner, who is returning to family law when her term as senior partner ends in May.



The promotion ends speculation that Parkinson was among the leading candidates to replace current SFO Director...

