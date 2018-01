The Firms Filing The Most Trademark Suits

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- The list of firms filing the most trademark lawsuits over the fourth quarter of 2017 was topped by the familiar names of boutique firms that specialize in anti-counterfeiting actions against online vendors.



According to data compiled by Lex Machina, 25-attorney Chicago firm Greer Burns & Crain Ltd. topped the list with 32 new trademark new cases filed from Oct 1. to Dec. 31 on behalf of brands like Calvin Klein and Luxottica.



The firm, which has topped Lex Machina’s list in three of the last four...

