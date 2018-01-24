South Korea Targets Cryptocurrency-Related Financial Crimes

By Philip Rosenstein

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 7:43 PM EST) -- South Korea’s Financial Services Commission announced steps to curb speculation in cryptocurrency trading on Tuesday, focusing on reducing the incidence of exchanges being used for money laundering and tax evasion.

The measures targeted fake-name bank accounts and called upon the banks to plug lapses in compliance with anti-money laundering obligations, including enhancing due diligence, watching for suspicious transactions, refusing to open accounts for exchanges if they don’t provide user identification and improving intrabank information-sharing mechanisms.

“The [Financial Services Commission] expects the measures announced today to reduce...
