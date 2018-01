Express Scripts Beats Pharmacy's Antitrust Suit

Law360, San Francisco (January 22, 2018, 9:29 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge on Monday ended a suit claiming that Express Scripts Inc. illegally kicked a pharmacy out of its network, finding there wasn’t evidence the benefits manager had anti-competitive motivations for determining the pharmacy violated the terms of their contract.



In 2016, two years after Cystic Fibrosis Pharmacy Inc. became an in-network provider for Express Scripts, the benefit manager conducted a routine audit as laid out in its contract. It discovered the pharmacy had mailed prescriptions to patients in Louisiana, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio and...

