Tax Anti-Abuse Rules Go Beyond Income Shifting, Experts Say

By Alex M. Parker

Law360, New York (January 23, 2018, 7:09 PM EST) -- Anti-abuse provisions in the recently enacted U.S. tax reform legislation are likely to apply to transactions well beyond those involving income shifting through mobile intangible assets, according to practitioners on a webcast on Tuesday.

David Allgaier, a partner with Deloitte Shanghai, and Ivan Strunin, a managing director for Deloitte Hong Kong, both spoke about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, during the webcast.

They focused on provisions meant to stem tax avoidance through artificial structures, including a new tax on global intangible low-taxed income, or...
