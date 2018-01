Clarifications On Tax Reform Will Come, Officials Say

Law360, New York (January 25, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- The recently enacted U.S. tax legislation has created new baskets of foreign income that don’t always match up with the mechanics of the current tax system, and government officials hinted Thursday at upcoming corrections and clarifications for the law.



The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, moves the U.S. to a largely territorial tax system, exempting from taxation most of the income earned outside the country's borders. However, it also contains a slew of provisions to discourage U.S. companies from moving intangible assets offshore or...

