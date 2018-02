Ex-Federal Prosecutors Join Baker Donelson's Fla. Office

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 2:10 PM EST) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC has hired two criminal defense attorneys from Dobson Davis & Smith and from Messer Caparello PA whose experience includes defending executives of Vanguard Fire and Casualty Co. in an alleged $20 million fraud suit.



Stephen S. Dobson III and Thomas M. Findley, who joined Baker Donelson as shareholders in December, both spent time as assistant U.S. attorneys in Florida and in private practice. As a lawyer with Dobson Davis & Smith, Dobson represented the former speaker of the Florida...

