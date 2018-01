Icahn Calls For Xerox Chief's Ouster Amid Fujifilm Rumors

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- Two of Xerox Corp.’s largest shareholders, Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, have released a joint statement calling for the company’s CEO to be replaced amid speculation Xerox was working on a deal with Fujifilm Holdings Corp. over control of the company.



In the statement, the two also announced the formation of a group to solicit proxies to elect four new individuals to the board of directors at Xerox’s 2018 annual shareholder meeting.



“We implore the ‘old guard’ directors — who have historically lacked the intestinal fortitude to challenge...

