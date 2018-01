Rarely Used ITC 100-Day Program Still Has Positive Effect

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 10:02 PM EST) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission program to resolve some issues in patent cases within 100 days, launched nearly five years ago, has been used only a handful of times, but attorneys say it is an effective tool to streamline cases and improve the quality of patent complaints.



A total of six cases have been put in the early disposition pilot program since it began in mid-2013, and the commission has used it to hold that nonpracticing entities did not meet the requirements to file an ITC...

To view the full article, register now.