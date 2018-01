Medtech Startup Wants Stock Back From Would-Be CEO

Law360, Wilmington (January 22, 2018, 7:43 PM EST) -- A medical technology startup filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court Monday demanding the return of a stock award from a candidate slated to become its CEO who declined the job to take a position with another company.



In its complaint, TurnPoint Medical Devices Inc. said it reached a deal with former director George Boyajian when the company was incorporated in 2013 in which he agreed to serve as TurnPoint’s CEO once it had raised $2 million, but when the time came for him to take the...

To view the full article, register now.