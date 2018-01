Insurance Group of the Year: Reed Smith

Law360, New York (January 24, 2018, 6:42 PM EST) -- Reed Smith LLP's insurance recovery practice had a splashy year, with a huge bad faith finding in Pennsylvania and a significant ruling expanding coverage for private equity firms, landing it among Law360's Practice Groups of the Year.



Last February, a Pennsylvania state judge awarded a unit of safety equipment maker MSA Safety Inc. nearly $47 million in punitive damages for bad faith as part of a long-running insurance coverage dispute with North River Insurance Co.



That's in addition to the $10.9 million MSA LLC, formerly known...

