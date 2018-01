Fund Administrator Fined Over Alleged Role In $15M Fraud

Law360, New York (January 22, 2018, 8:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday ordered a fund administrator to pay a $400,000 fine and more than $161,000 in disgorgement and interest to settle agency claims that it turned a blind eye to discrepancies in records related to the holdings of GL Income Beyond Fund amid fraud by one of the fund’s portfolio managers.



Gemini Fund Services LLC, which served as the GL Fund’s fund administrator from January 2012 to December 2014, consented to the sums as part of an administrative order finding...

